Honkers Walk It off in the Extras; Sweep Huskies in Two Game Set

June 23, 2021 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Duluth Huskies News Release







Rochester, Minnesota - The Rochester Honkers stunned the Huskies in the bottom of the tenth with a walk off walk, winning by a final score of 6-5. Zach Statzer allowed shortstop Jackson Forbes to reach first base to seal the deal for the Honkers. Starting pitcher Tyler Meyer was sensational for Duluth, giving up one run and punching out eight batters over five innings of work.

Both offenses were neutralized by the impressive starting pitching until the top of the fifth inning. The Huskies began the inning with four straight hits, which was followed by two walks, a hit batter, and an error by catcher Carson Stevens. The four run inning gave Duluth a 5-1 lead halfway through the ballgame.

Slow and steadily though, the Honkers inched their way closer to the Duluth deficit. Rochester posted three runs in the bottom of the sixth thanks to a two RBI single from first baseman Jason Swan, and a RBI walk to designated hitter Seth Betts. The tying run came in the bottom of the eighth when shortstop Brett Paulson dropped a shallow fly ball in right center field.

Unable to score in the top half, the Honkers only needed one run to walk it off in the tenth. Rochester was able to load the bases with back to back walks to Swan and Stevens, which brought up Forbes with a chance to be the hero. A 3-2 fastball by Statzer missed outside, giving the Honkers the one run victory and two game sweep over the Huskies.

Duluth now looks to tomorrow, when they finish their eight game road trip with a doubleheader against the Eau Claire Express. The Express are tied for third in the Great Plains East division at 7-15, with both clubs sitting eight games back of the first place Waterloo Bucks.

