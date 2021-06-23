Booyah Fall to Rafters

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. - The Green Bay Booyah fell in the first game of a doubleheader on Wednesday to the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters, 11-0.

The Booyah struggled heavily in the ballgame as the Rafters got ahead on the board early and often. The Rafters took a quick 1-0 lead in the first inning and did not look back. The Rafters scored at least one run in every half inning with the exception of the top of the fifth and top of the eighth.

The Booyah bats were limited to just five base hits, but Jacob Schroeder (Northern Illinois) was able to record a multi-hit game as he recorded his first knocks of the season. Elias Flowers (Jacksonville), Tristin Garcia (Western Kentucky) and Tyler Hollow (Dixie State) picked up the other three base hits.

Tanner Lane (Pittsburg State) will start for the Booyah in the nightcap of the twin bill. He is 1-0 on the campaign, pitching 8.1 innings, allowing just four hits, two walks and punching out 14. He has not allowed a run this season. This will be his third appearance.

The Rafters will turn to Matt Osterberg for game two. He is 1-0 on the season, pitching 16 innings, allowing nine hits, two runs, five walks while striking out 22, which is good enough for second in the division. He will be making his fourth appearance of the season.

The second game of Wednesday's games will be Educators Appreciation Night. ($25 Bud Light Party Patio or $5 box seat ticket with ID). Wine Tasting with LedgeStone Vineyards and 95.9 KISS FM. Local wine samples are just $5. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 pm.

