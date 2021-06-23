Rochester Drops First Game of Doubleheader Thanks to Mankato's Hot Start

The Honkers were not able to grab a third win in a row in the afternoon opener with Mankato. The Moondogs scored six times in the first four innings en route to the win.

Mankato jolted to a lead with a four-run second inning, opening the frame with four straight hits. Dustin Demeter (Hawaii) and Aex Baeza (Hawaii) belted back-to-back doubles with Carson Yates (UCLA) driving in another on an RBI single. Preston Clifford (Washington State) knocked in a third run in the inning with a single, coming around to score on a Josh Urps (Cal St Fullerton) sacrifice fly.

The Moondogs padded the lead in the next two frames, an Alex Baeza groundout in the third and Matthew Higgins (Bellarmine) sacrifice fly in the fourth made it a six run ballgame. Mankato recorded ten hits through the first four innings.

Rochester answered with its lone runs in the fifth. Jason Swan (Georgia Southern) led off with a walk, moving to third on a Hank Bard (McLennan) double. Alex Pimentel (Long Beach St) drove home a run with a sac fly, with Seth Betts (Crown College) and Zack Raabe (Minnesota) delivering a pair of RBI singles.

The Honkers were able to generate some traffic on the bases late in the game, putting the tying on base in the seventh, but ultimately could not do enough to comeback.

Sam Gomez (Cal St Fullerton) was terrific in relief for Rochester, tossing five shutout innings in relief and allowing just one hit.

The Honkers fall to 7-12 on the season, awaiting the second leg of a split doubleheader at 6:35 from Mayo Field.

