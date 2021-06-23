Booyah Slated for Another Doubleheader

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. - The Green Bay Booyah are slated to play in a second doubleheader in as many days. They will be hosting the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters in a day/night doubleheader.

The Booyah come into the game sliding in the standings. After a pair of losses last night, the Booyah have now lost six straight games. After beginning the season with five straight losses, the Booyah rattled off eight wins in 11 games, but are now on this slide.

Last night, the Booyah plated two in the eighth inning courtesy of Kaden Hollow (Dixie State) and Tristin Garcia (Western Kentucky) but the deficit was too much as they fell in the first game, 5-2 to the Woodchucks. The second game was tough for the Booyah as well as they were able to tie the ballgame at four in the fourth inning. But the Woodchucks answered right back with five runs in the bottom of the fourth to break things wide open. The Booyah fell in the nightcap, 10-5.

Moving to today's doubleheader, the Booyah and Rafters will play a game at 12:05 pm and at 6:35 pm at Capital Credit Union Park. The Booyah dropped the two meetings between the teams back in the first week of the season.

The Green Bay Booyah will give the nod to Ryan Stefiuk (Vanderbilt) in game one. He is 0-1 on the season, pitching 13.2 innings, allowing 13 hits, 10 runs, eight earned, 12 walks and 11 strikeouts. This will be his fourth appearance of the season.

The Rafters will hand the ball to Wyatt Thompson for game one. He will be making first appearance of the season this afternoon.

In the second game, Tanner Lane (Pittsburg State) will start for the Booyah. He is 1-0 on the campaign, pitching 8.1 innings, allowing just four hits, two walks and punching out 14. He has not allowed a run this season. This will be his third appearance.

The Rafters will turn to Matt Osterberg for game two. He is 1-0 on the season, pitching 16 innings, allowing nine hits, two runs, five walks while striking out 22, which is good enough for second in the division. He will be making his fourth appearance of the season.

Green Bay will return home on Wednesday to host the Rafters in a scheduled doubleheader. The first game will be Kids Day with Fairytale Princesses, Marshall & Chase from Paw Patrol, and balloon artist. First pitch is scheduled for 12:05 pm. The second game will be Educators Appreciation Night. ($25 Bud Light Party Patio or $5 box seat ticket with ID). Wine Tasting with LedgeStone Vineyards and 95.9 KISS FM. Local wine samples for just $5. The night cap will begin at 6:35 pm.

Single game, group tickets and the all-new Fleet Farm Flex Packs are on sale now. The Fleet Farm Flex Pack includes six tickets that can also be used for any games this summer along with a $50 Capital Credit Union Park gift card, $10 Fleet Farm gift card and much more. Visit www.booyahbaseball.com or call the ticket office at 920-497-7225 to reserve your seats today. The Booyah front office at Capital Credit Union Park is located at 2231 Holmgren Way in Ashwaubenon. Office hours are Monday-Friday 8:30am-5pm.

