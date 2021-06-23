Rox Dominate Stingers to Sweep Doubleheader

Connor O'Brien of the St. Cloud Rox rounds the bases

St. Cloud, MN - St. Cloud (16-6) poured on eight runs in two innings to take game two of Wednesday's doubleheader, 9-3, over Willmar (11-13).

This was an important victory for the Rox, who have now evened up the season series with the rival Stingers. St. Cloud also moves their league-leading record to 16-6, having won eight straight games and 14 of the last 16.

In the fifth inning, Caleb Ricketts (San Diego) started the scoring with a two-RBI single and the Rox tallied a total of four runs in the frame to take the early 4-0 lead. Ricketts finished the game three-for-five with three RBI's on the day.

The Rox broke the game open in the sixth as Chris Esposito (Nebraska-Omaha) crushed a three-RBI triple into the left-center gap and put the Rox in complete control of the game. Esposito tallied three hits in Wednesday's two games.

Andrew Pinckney (Alabama) bounced back at the plate after tallying no hits in four at-bats in game one. Pinckney had three hits, including two doubles, that helped the Rox stretch out the lead late.

Riley Cornelio (TCU) got the ball in his first start on the mound and went five scoreless innings. It wasn't always easy for Cornelio on the mound as he ran into a few jams early, but he was able to work out of them each time to keep the Stingers scoreless.

Benny Roebuck (Kent State) and Dakota Hawkins (Washington State) finished off the game with four innings out of the bullpen allowing just three runs. In relief, they held the Stingers in check and allowed the Rox to finish off the win.

St. Cloud will put its eight-game winning streak and first place in the Great Plains West on the line with a two-game set in Bismarck against the second-place Larks. First pitch on Thursday will be at 7:05 pm.

