Huskies Shut-Out Express in First Game of Doubleheader

Eau Claire, Wisc. - The first of two on the day finished quickly in a pitchers duel between the Duluth Huskies and the hosts, the Eau Claire Express. Although there were no earned runs scored in the game, the Huskies eliminated their two game losing streak by a score of 4-0.

Johnny Guzman took the hill for the Huskies Wednesday morning and followed up his forgetful last start against Minnesota with seven scoreless innings. The fastball and slider were on point in his fourth start of the season and posted a stat line of 7.0 IP, 5 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 4 K. He earned his second win of the season to improve his record to 2-2. Michael Sarhatt (2.0 IP, 0 R, 2 BB, 3 K) was the lone Duluth pitcher used from the bullpen and the lone Duluth player to make an error in the ballgame in the bottom of the 9th to loading the bases.

At the plate, Ambren Voitik continues to be one of the best players in the Northwoods League. He slashed two hits, reached on an error, and scored a run during his second start in Center Field. Xavier Carter got the scoring started as he sacrificed himself to score Michael Brooks in the 1st inning. The rest of the Huskies' damage came in the 7th as the Express were plagued with two critical errors; one allowing Voitik to reach and another which advanced Voitik home on a throwing error from the catcher.

Nate Wohlgemuth (1-0, 2.25 ERA) will make his collegiate debut as a starter in the nightcap against the Express as the Huskies look for their first winning streak of the season.

