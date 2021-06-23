Former La Crosse Logger Lars Nootbaar Debuts with the Cardinals

Rochester, Minn. - Former La Crosse Logger Lars Nootbaar, made his Major League debut for the St. Louis Cardinals on Tuesday, June 22, 2021. Nootbaar is the 264th former Northwoods League player to reach the Major League level.

Nootbaar, who played collegiately at the University of Southern California, played for the La Crosse Loggers in 2016. He was drafted by the St. Louis Cardinals in the 8th round of the 2018 MLB draft.

In 2016 with the Loggers, Nootbaar played in 21 games and hit .329 with one home run, four doubles and eight RBI.

Nootbaar began his professional career in 2018 with the State College Spikes of the Short-Season A New York-Penn League. In 56 games he hit .227 with two home runs, five doubles and 14 runs scored. He drove in 26 and stole two bases while walking 22 times.

Nootbaar started the 2019 season with the Peoria Chiefs of the Lo-A Midwest League. After 29 games he was promoted to the Palm Beach Cardinals of the Hi-A Florida State League. He would play in 39 games in Palm Beach before a promotion, to finish the season, to the Springfield Cardinals of the AA Texas League. For the year he hit a combined .264 with seven home runs, nine doubles and two triples. He drove in 38 runs, stole four bases, and walked 45 times.

Nootbaar was called up by the Cardinals on June 22 from the AAA-East Memphis Redbirds. In 22 games with Memphis, he was hitting .329 with five home runs and 18 runs driven in. In his Major League debut against the Detroit Tigers, Nootbaar started the game in left field and went 0 for 3 at the plate with a sacrifice fly for his first Major League RBI.

