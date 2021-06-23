Mallards Head to Lakeshore for Doubleheader with Chinooks

Following a shutout 5-0 win last night at the Duck Pond over Fond Du Lac, the Madison Mallards (9-13) travel to Lakeshore for a doubleheader against the Chinooks (11-11).

The Mallards salvaged a win in the four-game series with the Dock Spiders, losing the series 3-1. Alex Iadisernia (Elon) hit his team-leading third home run yesterday and Andrew Neu (UW-Milwaukee) had his best start throwing six shutout innings allowing just three hits.

The Chinooks are coming off a series with the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters which they split, winning on Monday 6-1 and losing on Tuesday 3-6.

On the mound in game one for the Chinooks will be Kyle Subers (Lafayette). Subers has made five appearances in relief this season, totaling eight innings pitched and giving up six earned runs.

Starting for the Chinooks will be Ryan Jungbauer (Northwestern Ohio). Jungbauer has made just one start on the season thus far and he only lasted 1.1 innings in that start as he gave up six runs, four of those being earned runs.

For game two, the probable starter for the Mallards on the mound is Jake Baldino (Kent State) and the probable for the Chinooks is Ben Riffe (Lansing Community College).

The Mallards come into the day in fifth place in the Great Lakes West division and have the chance to be in a tie with the Chinooks for fourth with a sweep of the doubleheader today.

First pitch for game 1 is scheduled for 11:35 a.m. with the first pitch for game two scheduled for 6:35 p.m. Following today's doubleheader the Mallards will head back home to start a two-game set with the Green Bay Booyah.

