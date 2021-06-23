Mankato Stings Willmar, MoonDogs Prevail with Extra-Inning Free Pass

MANKATO, Minn. -Â A bases-loaded walk provided an edge that allowed the Mankato MoonDogs (13-7) to get back into the win column with a 6-5 victory in 10 innings against the Willmar Stingers (11-11), Tuesday at ISG Field.

Alex BaezaÂ (Hawaii) watched four straight balls go by with the bases loaded in the bottom of the 10th to crown himself as the hero of Tuesday's affair.

After both sides grabbed a run in the opening frame. The MoonDogs plated three runs in the second and another in the fourth to grab a 5-1 lead.

However, a late surge from the visiting Stingers saw them score four times in the top of the seventh to tie the game, 5-5.

In the tenth, the MoonDogs grabbed their seventh win in their last nine games whenÂ Matt HigginsÂ (Bellarmine), the international tie-breaking runner, walked across the plate following Baeza's free pass. The MoonDogs took the game by a final score of 6-5 to split the home-and-home series with the Stingers.

Higgins, who scored the game-winning run, had a big night with the bat as well for Mankato. He went 2-for-5 with a pair of doubles, an RBI and a run scored. Also with a two-hit evening,Â Jacob WilsonÂ (Grand Canyon) went 2-for-4 with one double, an RBI, a walk and a run scored.

Mankato outhit Willmar 11-5 in the contest, despite having more errors by a 2-0 margin.

Earning the win was MoonDogs' right-handed relief armÂ Vince ReillyÂ (Grand Canyon). Reilly pitched the ninth and 10th inning to clinch the win. He walked one and struck out three while throwing the pair of no-hit shutout innings. Mankato's starting pitcher on Tuesday was right-handerÂ Ivran RomeroÂ (San Diego). Romero threw six complete innings of two-hit, one-run (zero earned) baseball. He walked one and struck out five.

MoonDogs starting pitcher Ivran Romero (right) douses Alex Baeza (left) during the postgame celebrations, Tuesday at ISG Field. Photo captured by Mansoor Ahmad (Mankato MoonDogs)

Despite not allowing an earned run, the loss went to Willmar'sÂ Kenten EgbertÂ who entered the game to pitch the 10th and failed to get an out. He allowed a hit and walked two, including the winning run.

Up next, the Mankato MoonDogs head east to Rochester for a doubleheader against the Honkers at Mayo Field, Wednesday. The first pitches are slated for 12:05 p.m. and 6:35 p.m.

