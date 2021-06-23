Booyah End Losing Streak
June 23, 2021 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Green Bay Booyah News Release
ASHWAUBENON, Wis. - The Green Bay Booyah defeated the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters on Wednesday night, 5-4, at Capital Credit Union Park.
With the win, the Booyah snap a season-high seven-game losing streak.
It was another comeback win for the Booyah as they were trailing 3-0 after two and a half innings. The Booyah were able to tally one in the bottom of the third inning thanks to an infield single by Dalton Pearson (Georgia State) which scored Nadir Lewis (Princeton).
In the bottom fifth of the inning, the Booyah scored two thanks to Dayson Croes' (Quincy) single that scored Brendan Ryan (Texas A&M-Corpus Christi). Pearson scored on the play, taking advantage on an error by the left fielder. That tied things at three.
The tie was broken in the sixth thanks to a towering solo home run by Kaden Hollow (Dixie State), his third of the year. Green Bay was able to add another in the seventh after Croes drove in Ryan on another single to make it 5-3.
The Rafters were able to answer with one of their own in the eighth, but it wasn't enough. Kyle Coates (Washington University in St. Louis) came in the ninth inning and recorded his first save of the year.
Will Semb (Iowa) was spectacular in his appearance out of the bullpen. He pitched six innings, allowing two hits, two runs, four walks and 11 strikeouts. He gets his first win of the season.
Green Bay are back on the road on Thursday as they will start a quick two-game road trip in the state capital to take on the Mallards.
The Booyah will return home on Sunday, June 26 to take on the Lakeshore Chinooks. There will be a salute to Healthcare Workers with Prevea Healthcare Rocky bobblehead giveaway. Kids Run the Bases postgame, presented by Culver's and Y100 FM. First pitch is at 6:35 pm.
Single game, group tickets and the all-new Fleet Farm Flex Packs are on sale now. The Fleet Farm Flex Pack includes six tickets that can also be used for any games this summer along with a $50 Capital Credit Union Park gift card, $10 Fleet Farm gift card and much more. Visit www.booyahbaseball.com or call the ticket office at 920-497-7225 to reserve your seats today. The Booyah front office at Capital Credit Union Park is located at 2231 Holmgren Way in Ashwaubenon. Office hours are Monday-Friday 8:30am-5pm.
