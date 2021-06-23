How Sweep It Is

June 23, 2021 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Bismarck Larks News Release







The Larks completed a sweep of the Minnesota Mud Puppies in walk-off fashion winning 6-5 on Wednesday night.

Lark's bullpen arms continue to impress. Kevin Wiseman entered the game in the eighth and pitched one inning, allowing no runs and recording one strikeout. His fastball was virtually unhittable, hitting 93 on the gun for the Metro Area Ambulance Fastest Pitch. Lark's bullpen followed starter Jacob Wesselmann, combined for four innings only allowing one run.

The Mud Puppies received their strongest performance of the series thanks to a good start turned in by their starter, Duke Benge. Their bats were also strong, collecting ten total hits as a team. They led up until the seventh, when Ben Teel hit an RBI double to give the Larks a 5-4 lead. The Mud Puppies continued to battle and tied it in the ninth, when Ben Teel ripped a walk-off single into left to win 6-5 for the Fetzer Electric Play of the Game.

The Larks are now tied for the most wins in the Northwoods League with 16, and improved to 16-8 following the sweep. They hope to continue their success against the red-hot St. Cloud Rox for a quick two-game series at home. The Rox have won eight in a row, and are 9-1 in their last ten games.

The Larks will send Derrick Shoen (1-1, 5.40 ERA) to the mound for the start on Thursday evening. Shoen will face Johnny Dow (1-1, 3.50 ERA) for the series opener.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from June 23, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.