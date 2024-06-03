Rox Make Late-Inning Comeback in Walk-off Loss

June 3, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

St. Cloud Rox News Release









St. Cloud Rox' Austen Roellig on game day

(St. Cloud Rox) St. Cloud Rox' Austen Roellig on game day(St. Cloud Rox)

MANKATO, MN - The St. Cloud Rox (2-5) dropped the first game of their series against the Mankato MoonDogs (3-2) by a 4-3 score on Sunday, June 2. The Rox overcame a 3-0 deficit in the seventh and eighth innings before coming out on the wrong end of a walk-off single on the infield.

Brandon Jaenke (Viterbo University) set the tone for St. Cloud with a clinical starting pitching performance. The right-hander spread six strikeouts across four shutout innings in his first start of the season, allowing only a single hit and walking none. Jaenke was at his most dominant in the third inning when he struck out the side, getting each of Mankato's bottom three hitters to go down swinging. Eight innings into his third season with St. Cloud, Jaenke has not yet surrendered a run while striking out 13.

After Mankato broke the scoreless tie in the bottom of the fifth inning, the Rox bullpen settled in and put up zeros. Marcus Kruzan (University of St. Thomas) the last of the fifth inning as well as the sixth, denying the MoonDogs a single baserunner. Candon Dahle (Brigham Young University) followed Kruzan and showed similar effectiveness in his season debut, punching out five in two scoreless frames. In total, Rox pitching allowed only three earned runs while striking out 15 MoonDogs on Sunday.

While their bullpen went to work, the Rox mounted a comeback that started in the seventh inning. Sawyer Smith (St. Cloud State University) punched his second consecutive single up the middle before coming around to score on an error. An inning later, the Rox knotted the score up at three. Jaixen Frost (University of Iowa), who had already walked three times, singled and eventually crossed home on a Kade Lewis (Butler University) fielder's choice. Then, with two outs and runners on the corners, St. Cloud used crafty baserunning to tie the game. Pinch runner Austen Roellig (Louisiana State University) stole second base, forcing a throw from the catcher that allowed Ben Higdon (University of Kentucky) to come home from third.

Today's All-Star Trophy and Awards Star of the Game is Brandon Jaenke!

The Rox will seek a split of their two-game series against Mankato at 6:35 p.m. on Monday, June 3. Then, they will take an off day on Tuesday before heading west for a two-game set against the Badlands Big Sticks. The next Rox home game is Friday, June 7 against the Minot Hot Tots, and it will feature postgame fireworks along with a Rox trucker hat giveaway to the first 400 fans, sponsored by Eide Chrysler St. Cloud. For a complete game & promotional schedule, ticket information, and everything Rox, please visit www.stcloudrox.com!

The 2024 season is presented by Morrie's Auto Group.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from June 3, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.