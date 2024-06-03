Former Fond du Lac Dock Spider Ryan Loutos Debuts with the Cardinals

FOND DU LAC, WI - Former Fond du Lac Dock Spider Ryan Loutos made his Major League debut for the St. Louis Cardinals on Saturday, June 1, 2024. Loutos is the 354th former Northwoods League player to reach the Major League level and the third former Dock Spider, joining Nick Fortes of the Miami Marlins and Victor Scott of the Cardinals.

Loutos, who played collegiately at Washington University in St. Louis, played for the Dock Spiders in 2020 and 2021. While pitching for the Dock Spiders in 2021, Loutos signed as a free agent with the Cardinals.

In 2020 with the Dock Spiders, Loutos appeared in eight games and went 3-0 with a 6.75 ERA. He struck out 19 batters over 20.0 innings. In 2021, he pitched in three games and was 1-0 with a 2.12 ERA. He had nine strikeouts in 17.0 innings with a 1.294 WHIP.

Loutos started his professional career in 2021 with the Palm Beach Cardinals of the Low-A Southeast League. Over 12 games, he went 1-2 with a 5.56 ERA in 22.2 innings pitched. He struck out 26 while walking 11. Loutos began the 2022 season with High-A Peoria of the Midwest League. After nine games in Peoria, he was sent to Double-A Springfield in the Texas League. He would pitch in 15 games in Springfield before another promotion, to finish out the year, to Triple-A Memphis in the International League. For the season, he pitched in 46 games and was 3-6 with a 3.96 ERA. He struck out 72 batters in 63.2 innings and had nine saves.

In 2023, Loutos started the year in Springfield and then, after two appearances, went back up to Memphis. Between the two clubs, he appeared in 50 games and was 2-5 with a 6.53 ERA in 73.0 innings pitched. He struck out 84 batters, walked 41 and had one save.

Prior to his callup to St. Louis, Loutos had appeared in 13 games for Memphis and went 1-0 with a 1.72 ERA and 18 strikeouts over 15.2 innings while notching four saves. In his Major League debut against the Philadelphia Phillies, Loutos entered the game in relief in the eighth inning and pitched 1.0 scoreless innings while allowing only one hit.

