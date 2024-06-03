Krause Dominates as Pit Spitters Split

Kalamazoo, MI - The Traverse City Pit Spitters win game two of the series against the Kalamazoo Growlers, 5-2. The Pit Spitters improve to 6-2 on the season.

The Pit Spitters offense continued its surge as Brody Capps led off the top of the first with an infield hit followed by a double from Brandon Chang. Michael Tchavdarov dropped a bunt to score Capps to give the Pit Spitters a 1-0 lead. Mike Long led off the top of the fifth inning with an infield hit, and then was thrown out on a fielder's choice allowing Corey Berry to take his place at first. Sokolove singled to put two runners on base with one out. Aaron Piasecki singled to right field scoring Berry to make it 2-0. Carter Hain doubled to open the top of the sixth inning and then scored during the next at-bat as Chang singled to extend the Pit Spitters lead to 3-0. Tchavdarov singled to left and then advanced to second following a Long bunt. Berry got an infield hit scoring Chang to give the Pit Spitters a 4-0 lead. Sokolove then dropped a bunt which allowed Tchavdarov to score to make it 5-0. The Growlers offense woke up in the bottom of the eighth as Myles Beale doubled to right field, and Mike Sprockett singled to right to put two runners on. Beale came into score on a fielder's choice to cut the Pit Spitters lead to 5-1. Korbin Griffin singled to left field to score Xavier Delgado to make it 5-2.

The Pit Spitters improve to 6-2 on the season, while the Growlers drop to 3-5. The Pit Spitters starting pitcher Dylan Krause threw seven innings of shutout ball, allowing six hits, two walks, and striking out five. Trent Reed threw an inning giving up one run on three hits. Mitchell Grannan threw an inning of scoreless ball striking out two and picking up the save.

The Pit Spitters have their first off day of the season tomorrow. The team will be back in action Wednesday night in Traverse City as they welcome the Lakeshore Chinooks for a two game series. First pitch is 10:05AM. All league games are viewable live via the Northwoods League Website . League games are viewable live at watchnwl.com and on ESPN+. For more information, visit www.pitspitters.com or download the new Northwoods League Mobile App on the Apple App Store or on Google Play and set the Pit Spitters as your favorite team.

