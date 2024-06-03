Eamon Horwedel with his Franchise Record 20th Win of his Career

June 3, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Kalamazoo Growlers News Release







Kalamazoo, Mich. - On Sunday, June 2, Michigan grad student and fifth-year Growler Eamon Horwedel clinched the Kalamazoo record for wins in a career with his 20th.

Horwedel threw six innings, giving up just one run on eight hits, and one walk while striking out four in a 9-1 win against the Traverse City Pit Spitters. His 20th win passes "Mr. Growler" Adam Wheaton for the Growlers record and ties Jim Magrane (1997-1999) for the most in Northwoods League history.

Horwedel currently holds the Growlers record for most wins (20), appearances (63), and is second all-time in strikeouts (165), starts (21), and innings pitched (181.0).

In 2023, Horwedel had his best year yet in a K-Zoo uniform. An All-NWL Postseason Selection, Horwedel led the league in innings pitched (86.1), and ERA (2.29), while being second in wins (6), WHIP (1.01), and BAA (.234) and third in strikeouts (60). Horwedel also threw the first complete game shutout for the Growlers since June 3rd of 2019, punching out ten in a one-hitter against the Lakeshore Chinooks.

Horwedel will continue his historic final season with the Growlers.

