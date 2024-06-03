Former Fond du Lac Dock Spider Ryan Loutos Debuts with the Cardinals

Rochester, Minn. - Former Fond du Lac Dock Spider Ryan Loutos made his Major League debut for the St. Louis Cardinals on Saturday, June 1, 2024. Loutos is the 354th former Northwoods League player to reach the Major League level.

Loutos, who played collegiately at Washington University in St. Louis, played for the Dock Spiders in 2020 and 2021. While pitching for the Dock Spiders in 2021, Loutos signed a free agent contract with the Cardinals.

In 2020 with the Dock Spiders, Loutos appeared in eight games and was 3-0 with a 6.75 ERA. He struck out 19 batters in 20.0 innings. In 2021, he pitched in three games and was 1-0 with a 2.12 ERA. He had nine strikeouts in 17.0 innings with a 1.294 WHIP.

Loutos started his professional career in 2021 with the Palm Beach Cardinals of the Low-A Southeast League. Across 12 games he was 1-2 with a 5.56 ERA in 22.2 innings pitched. He struck out 26 while walking 11.

Loutos began the 2022 season with the Peoria Chiefs of the High-A Midwest League. After nine games in Peoria, he was sent to the Springfield Cardinals in the AA Texas League. He would pitch in 15 games in Springfield before another promotion, to finish out the year, to the Memphis Redbirds of the AAA International League. For the season he pitched in 46 games and was 3-6 with a 3.96 ERA. He struck out 72 batters in 63.2 innings and had nine saves.

In 2023 Loutos started the year in Springfield and then, after two appearances, went back up to Memphis. Between the two clubs he appeared in 50 games and was 2-5 with a 6.53 ERA in 73.0 innings pitched. He struck out 84 batters, walked 41 and had one save.

Prior to his callup to the Cardinals Loutos had appeared in 13 games in Memphis and was 1-0 with a 1.72 ERA and 18 strikeouts in 15.2 innings. He also had four saves. In his Major League debut against the Philadelphia Phillies, Loutos entered the game in relief in the 8th inning and pitched 1.0 innings allowing no runs on one hit.

