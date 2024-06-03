Woodchucks Win Eighth in a Row, Sweep Fond du Lac

Wausau, WI - The Woodchucks continue to make history, setting the new franchise record for best start at 8-0. They completed the second sweep of the season over the Fond Du Lac Dock Spiders today, 3-1.

Tyler Smith (University of South Alabama) got the start for the Chucks today, pitching a full 6 innings, striking out 5 and allowing just 1 run.

Jonah St. Antoine (University of Pittsburgh) made his NWL debut today for the Chucks, and in his first at-bat recorded his first hit, and first RBI, scoring Drew Berkland (University of Minnesota) to give the Chucks the lead 1-0.

The game would be a pitcher's duel all the way through, with the Chucks scoring their second run early in the 4th, when Deiten Lachance (McClennan Community College) scored on a routine put-out to give the Chucks the lead 2-1.

Jacob Haley (University of South Alabama) scored his second home run of the season, swinging on the second pitch of the at-bat to increase the Chucks' lead to 3-1.

James Mann (Wallace State Community College-Hanceville) would come in to close the game, striking out 3 straight to earn the save.

The Woodchucks will have tomorrow off, before returning to Athletic Park on Wednesday, June 5th to face Fond Du Lac once again. First pitch is at 6:35pm.

