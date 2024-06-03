Mankato Sweeps St. Cloud to Retain 1st Place in the Division
June 3, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Mankato MoonDogs News Release
3 straight wins for Mankato solidifying them at 1st place in the division with a 4-1 victory tonight.
Tonight was the night the bats started to come alive. With 7 hits and 4 runs, MoonDogs hitters looked more comfortable at the plate tonight than any game so far.
Every MoonDogs run was scored in the 5th inning on RBI singles by Ben Bach (University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma) and Andres Castro (Bellarmine University). Josh Alexander (Louisiana Lafayette) also had an RBI walk in the 5th.
Joe Ruzicka (Belmont University) had another great outing on the mound. He threw 6 innings allowing only 3 hits and also had 10 strikeouts. He is emerging as the true one on this pitching staff with an ERA of just.77 after his first two outings.
Bryan Garrett (Sac City College) also had an impressive day on the mound. He threw 2 innings in relief only allowing one run, keeping Mankato with a comfortable lead.
St. Cloud's sole run came on a solo blast in the 9th by Kade Lewis (Butler).
Mankato will look to keep this winning streak alive on Wednesday where they will face Willmar.
