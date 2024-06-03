Rockers Hit the Road to Take on Mallards

Green Bay Rockers pitcher Mikel Howell

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. - The Rockers will face the Mallards for the fourth time in six days. But this time, it will be the first matchup hosted in Madison in 2024. First pitch for the contest is scheduled for 6:05 p.m. at Warner Park.

In last night's contest, Green Bay showed improvements in batting early. A triple in the second inning by first baseman Logan Gregorio (Benedictine) scored two runs to give the Rockers an early three nothing lead. Madison proceeded to score seven unanswered runs, making the score 7-3 heading to the bottom of the ninth.

Green Bay bats turned back on with a home run from DH Carson Hansen (UW-Milwaukee) and a deep double from center fielder Jackson Kline (Kansas) brought the Rockers within two. But the comeback fell short, as the game ended 7-5 in favor of Madison.

For today's contest, Mikel Howell (Southern Arkansas) gets the start at pitcher. In his last outing against Wausau, he pitched five innings and picked up five strikeouts and only gave up three runs.

The next home contest at Capital Credit Union Park will be Friday, June 7th. Gates open at 5:30 for the live pregame concert featuring Warden and the first pitch is slated for 6:35. The Rockers will also take on the name of the e Green Bay Supper Clubbers. Fans can enjoy a fish fry and old fashions in the park, with fireworks following the matchup

