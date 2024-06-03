Rockford Wins Big Sending Honkers to 1-6

Sometimes, it just isn't your night. Rochester lost tonight's game in the first inning but played well through the final eight innings in their 15-8 loss to Rockford.

The Rivets pushed across eight runs in the bottom of the first, chasing Cooper Marshall from the game early. The Honkers were able to respond with three runs in the second, thanks in part to Hunter Daymond's RBI single.

Rockford got all of those runs back in the third.

In his first Northwoods League game, USC catcher Luca DiPalo drove in a run with an RBI single to center in the fifth. He finished the night with two hits and two walks.

Will Cooper entered the game out of Rochester's bullpen in the sixth and threw three innings of one-run ball. The Honkers only used four pitchers in this game, which saves many of them for game two.

In the end, Rockford won by seven, however in the final eight innings, the Rivets only outscored Rochester by one run.

Tomorrow will be game two before the Honkers' off day on Tuesday.

