Rockford Rivets Secure a 15-6 Win Against the Rochester Honkers

June 3, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Rockford Rivets News Release







Rockford, IL - The Rockford Rivets delivered a commanding performance tonight, securing a 15-6 victory over the Rochester Honkers. The game started with an electrifying moment as Brayden Bakes hit a home run to dead center on the third pitch, setting the tone for the Rivets.

In a spectacular first inning, Scott Newman loaded the bases and launched a three-run homer to left field, propelling the Rivets to an early 8-0 lead. The Rochester Honkers made a valiant attempt to come back in the top of the second inning, scoring three runs courtesy of Griffin Olson, Cooper Schwindt, and Hunter Daymond.

The Rivets continued to dominate, with Kyle Schupmann reigniting the offense in the bottom of the third inning with a powerful home run. Schupmann had an outstanding night at the plate, accumulating three hits, including a double, a home run, and earning 5 RBIs. His exceptional performance earned him the title of Peak Player of the Night.

The Rockford Rivets are set to return to action tomorrow night at 6:35 PM. Fans can catch all the excitement live on NWL+.

