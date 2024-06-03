Eamon Horwedel Wins Northwoods League Player of the Night

June 3, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Kalamazoo, Mich. - After securing his Growlers franchise record-breaking 20th win of his career, Eamon Horwedel was named Sunday, June 3's Northwoods League Pitcher of the Night.

The honor marks the fourth time Horwedel has been named NWL Pitcher of the Night in his career, with all four coming in the last calendar year. This is the most of any pitcher in the Northwoods League.

In the first start of his fifth and final season with the Growlers, Horwedel went six innings, giving up eight hits and one run while striking out four.

Final Line: 6.0 IP, W, 8 H, 1 R, 1 BB, 4 K, 64.0% FPS%

This is the ninth Northwoods League Pitcher of the Night award by a Growler since the beginning of the 2023 season, the most by any organization in the Northwoods League.

