Eamon Horwedel Wins Northwoods League Player of the Night
June 3, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Kalamazoo Growlers News Release
Kalamazoo, Mich. - After securing his Growlers franchise record-breaking 20th win of his career, Eamon Horwedel was named Sunday, June 3's Northwoods League Pitcher of the Night.
The honor marks the fourth time Horwedel has been named NWL Pitcher of the Night in his career, with all four coming in the last calendar year. This is the most of any pitcher in the Northwoods League.
In the first start of his fifth and final season with the Growlers, Horwedel went six innings, giving up eight hits and one run while striking out four.
Final Line: 6.0 IP, W, 8 H, 1 R, 1 BB, 4 K, 64.0% FPS%
This is the ninth Northwoods League Pitcher of the Night award by a Growler since the beginning of the 2023 season, the most by any organization in the Northwoods League.
• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...
Northwoods League Stories from June 3, 2024
- Huskies Stymied by Big Sticks Again, Drop Home Opener, 6-2 - Duluth Huskies
- Loggers Win 4th Straight, Top Waterloo 6-3 - La Crosse Loggers
- Eamon Horwedel Wins Northwoods League Player of the Night - Kalamazoo Growlers
- Eamon Horwedel with his Franchise Record 20th Win of his Career - Kalamazoo Growlers
- Rockford Rivets Secure a 15-6 Win Against the Rochester Honkers - Rockford Rivets
- Rockford Wins Big Sending Honkers to 1-6 - Rochester Honkers
- Rox Make Late-Inning Comeback in Walk-off Loss - St. Cloud Rox
- Mud Puppies Take Down Stingers 8-7 on a Rainy Night in Willmar - Willmar Stingers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Kalamazoo Growlers Stories
- Eamon Horwedel Wins Northwoods League Player of the Night
- Eamon Horwedel with his Franchise Record 20th Win of his Career
- Jerad Berkenpas Named Opening Day Pitcher of the Night
- Celebrity Influencers Go to Bat against All-Stars in Jacked Baseball Showdown
- Kalamazoo Growlers Announce Full 2024 Roster