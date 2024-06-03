Rockers and Mallards Game Postponed
June 3, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Green Bay Rockers News Release
ASHWAUBENON, Wis. - The game between the Rockers and the Mallards scheduled for tonight has been postponed due to severe weather in Madison. The game is now scheduled to be played on June 27 at 4:05 p.m. It will be a double header, with the make-up game being seven innings.
After a scheduled off day tomorrow, the Rockers will travel to La Crosse on Wednesday for a two game series against the Loggers. That first pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. Mikel Howell will now start in the contest against the Loggers. In his last outing against Wausau, he pitched five innings and picked up five strikeouts and only gave up three runs.
The next home contest at Capital Credit Union Park will be Friday, June 7th. Gates open at 5:30 for the live pregame concert featuring Warden and the first pitch is slated for 6:35. The Rockers will also take on the name of the e Green Bay Supper Clubbers. Fans can enjoy a fish fry and old fashions in the park, with fireworks following the matchup.
Tickets for the 2024 season are available online at www.greenbayrockers.com or by calling the ticket office at 920-497-7225 to reserve your seats today. The Rockers front office and Team Apparel Fan Shop at Capital Credit Union Park are located at 2231 Holmgren Way in Ashwaubenon. Office hours are Monday-Friday 8:30am-5pm and all game days from 8:30am through the end of the 3rd inning.
