Huskies Stymied by Big Sticks Again, Drop Home Opener, 6-2
June 3, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Duluth Huskies News Release
The Duluth Huskies dropped its home opener to the Badlands Big Sticks, 6-2, at Wade Stadium Sunday afternoon. The loss puts the Huskies at 4-3 on the young season, with all three of its losses coming against the Big Sticks.
Coming into the game having scored 39 runs over the past four contests, including double digits in each of the last three, the Huskies mustered only two for the announced opening crowd of 842 in a brisk two hours and 38 minutes.
It was a familiar pitching foe for both teams as both teams' starters faced the other in their opening starts of the season. Gilbert Saunders got the ball today for the Huskies, looking for a better result than his first go-around vs the Big Sticks when he pitched just two innings, allowing two runs. Things started smoothly, with a 1-2-3 top of the first that included two strikeouts, but in the second, the Big Sticks got to him for two in the second to take a 2-0 lead.
In the bottom of the third, the Huskies offense responded, tying the game at two off of Big Sticks starter Tyler Conklin, who they could not score on in five innings in the team's second meeting of the year, thanks to an RBI triple from Joe Vos and an RBI single from Ethan Cole. With the triple, Vos extended his current hit streak to five games.
Aside from some minor turbulence in the third inning, it was smooth sailing for Conklin, much like in his previous outing against Duluth. He ended up going five innings, allowing just four runs and two hits. Braxton Greenburg pitched the final four innings of the contest for Badlands, not allowing a single run in scattering four hits.
With the pitching staff holding down the Huskies, the Big Sticks offense did more than enough from there, scoring three in the top of the fourth against Saunders with all the damage being done with two outs. They would add one more later on to make the 6-2 final.
The Huskies have one more shot to take down Badlands in the regular season as the two teams will rematch today in a Monday matinee at 12:05 pm CST on Education Day at Wade Stadium.
• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...
Northwoods League Stories from June 3, 2024
- Dock Spiders Drop Second Straight to Wausau, 3-1 - Fond du Lac Dock Spiders
- Chinooks Forced to Postpone Monday Game, to be Made up in July Doubleheader - Lakeshore Chinooks
- Mankato Sweeps St. Cloud to Retain 1st Place in the Division - Mankato MoonDogs
- Loggers Streak Halted in One-Run Loss to Waterloo - La Crosse Loggers
- Woodchucks Win Eighth in a Row, Sweep Fond du Lac - Wausau Woodchucks
- Rockers and Mallards Game Postponed - Green Bay Rockers
- Huskies Rally Behind Vos, Landry, Stun Big Sticks in Extra Innings - Duluth Huskies
- Rafters' Series Finale against Lakeshore Postponed Due to Weather - Wisconsin Rapids Rafters
- Former Fond du Lac Dock Spider Ryan Loutos Debuts with the Cardinals - Fond du Lac Dock Spiders
- Krause Dominates as Pit Spitters Split - Traverse City Pit Spitters
- Host Families Needed for Minot Teams - Minot Hot Tots
- Rockers Hit the Road to Take on Mallards - Green Bay Rockers
- Former Fond du Lac Dock Spider Ryan Loutos Debuts with the Cardinals - Northwoods
- Huskies Stymied by Big Sticks Again, Drop Home Opener, 6-2 - Duluth Huskies
- Loggers Win 4th Straight, Top Waterloo 6-3 - La Crosse Loggers
- Eamon Horwedel Wins Northwoods League Player of the Night - Kalamazoo Growlers
- Eamon Horwedel with his Franchise Record 20th Win of his Career - Kalamazoo Growlers
- Rockford Rivets Secure a 15-6 Win Against the Rochester Honkers - Rockford Rivets
- Rockford Wins Big Sending Honkers to 1-6 - Rochester Honkers
- Rox Make Late-Inning Comeback in Walk-off Loss - St. Cloud Rox
- Mud Puppies Take Down Stingers 8-7 on a Rainy Night in Willmar - Willmar Stingers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.