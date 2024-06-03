Mud Puppies Take Down Stingers 8-7 on a Rainy Night in Willmar
June 3, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Willmar Stingers News Release
WILLMAR, MN - On a rainy night at Bill Taunton Stadium, the Stingers fell for the second consecutive night, this time to the Minnesota Mud Puppies, 8-7.
Stingers starter Sebastian Granados (Grossmont CC) went 4 innings, giving up four hits and allowing 2 earned runs.
On the offensive side, the Stingers wasted no time getting on the board, as Andrew Sojka (CSUN) used his speed for a leadoff single, and then stole 2nd and 3rd, advancing home on the steal of third on a throwing error to tie the game up at 1.
Willmar then took the lead in the second, with four runs to make it 5-1, highlighted by a Nico Senese (Georgia Tech) 2-run homer
The Mud Puppies responded back with five of their own in the 5th to retake the lead 6-5.
Willmar retook that lead in the 6th with 2 runs, making it 7-6.
Hemponix Relief Pitcher of the Game Andrew Baumgart (NDSU) tossed 2.2 shutout innings, allowing two hits, and striking out one.
Minnesota scored a run in each the 8th and the 9th to take the lead back for the final time 8-7.
The Stingers threatened in the 9th by loading the bases, but couldn't cash in and took the defeat.
Willmar has two off days before hitting the road on Wednesday to take on the Mankato MoonDogs with first pitch scheduled for 6:35 pm.
For more coverage of the Stingers, visit the West Central Tribune online at www.wctrib.com. The 2024 season is presented by J.D. Kreps Financial Group, empowering investors with powerful financial advice.
