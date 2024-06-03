Chinooks Forced to Postpone Monday Game, to be Made up in July Doubleheader

June 3, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Lakeshore Chinooks News Release







Set to host the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters for the second game of a back-to-back at Moonlight Graham Field, the Chinooks were forced to postpone Monday's game due to prolonged lightning and rain.

The 6/3 home game will be made up the next time the Chinooks host the Rafters, Thursday, 7/25, as part of a doubleheader. Per Northwoods League rules, the game will convert into a seven-inning contest, and it will start at 4:05 p.m. on the 25th, and the second game of the doubleheader will still begin at its originally scheduled 6:35 p.m. start time or 30 minutes after the conclusion of Game 1.

If you had a ticket to Monday evening's game, your ticket can be exchanged for a ticket to any remaining regular season home game.

Tickets can be exchanged at our office in Menomonee Falls (N83 W13280 Leon Road) or at the stadium box on game days upon the opening of the stadium gate.

For more information, please call 262-618-4659.

The Chinooks will still host their Christmas in July toy drive as regularly scheduled, now during Game 2 of the July doubleheader.

Article written by David Jacobs.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from June 3, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.