Dock Spiders Drop Second Straight to Wausau, 3-1
June 3, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Fond du Lac Dock Spiders News Release
WAUSAU, WI Dock Spiders fell to the Woodchucks on Monday night in Wausau, 3-1. The Dock Spiders moved to 3-5 on the season and lost the second of four straight games against the Woodchucks. Wausau with the win stayed unbeaten improving to 8-0.
Wausau got the scoring started in the first inning when after a walk to Drew Berkland (Minnesota) that started the inning, Berkland stole second and was driven in by a batter later Johan St. Antoine (Pittsburgh) to make the score 1-0.
In the third inning the Dock Spiders would tie the score with a one out walk to Drew Prosek (Gulf Coast State) two batters later a single from Quinten Perilli (Elizabethtown) advanced Prosek to third. The first pitch to the next batter Parker Knoll (Lawrence) was called a balk which allowed Prosek to score and tie the game at one.
The score would stay tied until the fourth inning, when Deiten Lachance (McLennan CC) doubled to start the inning for Wausas, a groundout to third base would advanced Lachance to third with one out and the groundout by the next batter Nathan King brought Lachance home to give Wausau a 2-1 lead.
The Dock Spiders would get the first man aboard in the sixth inning with a single from Parker Knoll, Knoll advanced to third with one out after stealing a base and a groundout but the Dock Spiders were unable to get him home after a popup to first from Drew Barragan (Embry-Riddle) and a strikeout of Tyler Neises (Georgia Tech). The Dock Spiders finished the game with five hits and left four in scoring position.
In the bottom of the sixth Wausau added to their lead with a homer from Jacob Haley (South Alabama), a solo shot to center field to make the score 3-1. The Dock Spiders would get a man aboard in each of the last three innings but weren't able to do any damage, setting the final score at 3-1.
The Dock Spiders have their first day off of the season on Tuesday, before they head back to Wausau to face the Woodchucks on Wednesday at Athletic Park, first pitch is scheduled for 6:05.
Images from this story
|
Parker Knoll of the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders
