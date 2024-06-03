Loggers Streak Halted in One-Run Loss to Waterloo

WATERLOO, IA - The La Crosse Loggers four-game winning streak came to an end in Waterloo, Iowa on Monday night when they fell to the host Bucks by a final score of 7-6.

As they did the night before, La Crosse jumped out to an early lead in the second inning when Matt Miura (Hawaii) led off with a single and scored two batters later on a Jack Collins (Long Beach State) RBI double. Collins would score himself two batters later on a RBI ground out off the bat of RJ Hamilton (Vanderbilt) to give the visitors a 2-0 lead.

La Crosse would tack on another in the top of fifth to take a 3-0 lead but then both teams would trade blows for the next three innings.

With the Loggers leading 4-2 heading into the bottom of the sixth, the host Bucks would cut the lead to one before Larry Edwards would blast a three-run shot over the left field wall to give the Bucks their first lead at 6-4.

The Lumbermen would answer right back though in the top of the seventh when Collins would do damage again, this time crushing a two-run double to the left centerfield wall to knot the game back up at six apiece.

That was short lived though as Waterloo got a solo shot from Brennan Hudson in the bottom of the seventh to give the Bucks a lead they would not surrender.

Casey Burfield (Nevada) received a no-decision in making his second start of the season, allowing two earned runs over 5.1 innings pitched. Reece Beuter (Iowa) took the loss in relief, allowing the one home run but struck out two in two innings of work.

La Crosse out hit Waterloo 10 to 7 on the night, led by Collins three-hit night that included two doubles and three RBI's.

With the loss, the Loggers fell to 5-3 while Waterloo improved to 2-6. The Lumbermen will enjoy a day off on Tuesday before returning to the friendly confines of Copeland Park on Wednesday, June 5 to open a two-game set with the Green Bay Rockers. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m.

