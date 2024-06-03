Rafters' Series Finale against Lakeshore Postponed Due to Weather

MEQUON, Wis. - Due to inclement weather, the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters' series finale against the Lakeshore Chinooks was postponed. The Rafters would have played for their second series sweep of the year. The makeup date for the contest will be determined at a later time.

After a day off Tuesday, the Rafters are back in action Wednesday as they travel to Madison for two games on the road against the Mallards. First pitch is slated for 6:05, the game can be heard on the radio home of Rafter Baseball, WFHR - 97.5 FM, 1320 AM, with Andy Jachim on the call.

