Host Families Needed for Minot Teams

June 3, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Minot Hot Tots News Release







MINOT, ND - The Minot Hot Tots and Minot Honeybees are calling on the community to support their local baseball and softball teams by becoming host families this summer. The Hot Tots are in need of five beds and two beds for the Honeybees. By becoming a host family, you will provide a crucial support system for these dedicated young players, offering them a welcoming and supportive environment while they compete and develop their skills.

Host families are a crucial part for both organizations. "Providing strong families and homes away from homes for these student-athletes is truly the foundation of the Northwoods League experience," said Monica Hocking, Manager Partner of the Hot Tots and Honeybees. "Adding the Honeybees this season made our beds need greater so if anyone in the Minot community could help us give these athletes a home we would really appreciate it."

The requirements to be a host family are simple; provide a private bedroom for the player, provide them access to laundry, kitchen, and bathroom, and provide meals when the team does not provide the meals for them, these are usually breakfast, lunch, and snacks home games and off days

Along with providing a bed for a potential future all-start, all host families receive the following perks

-

Tickets to every Hot Tots or Honeybees game -

Admission to any Northwoods League Ballpark -

Free Hot Tots or Honeybees Gear -

Early Access to Promotions and Events -

Discount on Merchandise and Concessions

Both teams are encouraging anyone who is interested in hosting a player to reach out. The only way for teams like the Hot Tots and Honeybees to be successful is with the help of those that are willing to open their homes to these players. Anyone who is interested can call the teams' office at 701-838-8687, fill out the interest form at hottotsbaseball.com, or send an email to info@hottotsbaseball.com.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from June 3, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.