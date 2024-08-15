Rossi Leads Columbus Comeback & League's Cup Reactions!: Twellman's Takes

August 15, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Taylor Twellman recaps the latest action from the League's Cup Round of 16! It has not been the easiest of seasons for the Philadelphia Union and especially when there was little to no roster makeover in the offseason. Even after a quiet transfer window, Tai Baribo has been fantastic as of late, socring 9 goals in his last 7 games.

One of the best showcases of what MLS is all about in 2024 came this week when Columbus hosted Miami in the Leagues Cup....both teams playing at a very high level and both teams doing it their way. Willfried Nancy is very comitted to his 3-4-3 system, but capable of changing it on the fly. 3 changes at halftime and they overcome a 2 goal deficit to beat Miami 3-2. But it's more about Tata Martino. They set out to win multiple trophies this year and haven't done so with US Open cup, Concacaf Champions Cup and now Leagues Cup.

