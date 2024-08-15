Rossi Leads Columbus Comeback & League's Cup Reactions!: Twellman's Takes
August 15, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Columbus Crew SC YouTube Video
Taylor Twellman recaps the latest action from the League's Cup Round of 16! It has not been the easiest of seasons for the Philadelphia Union and especially when there was little to no roster makeover in the offseason. Even after a quiet transfer window, Tai Baribo has been fantastic as of late, socring 9 goals in his last 7 games.
One of the best showcases of what MLS is all about in 2024 came this week when Columbus hosted Miami in the Leagues Cup....both teams playing at a very high level and both teams doing it their way. Willfried Nancy is very comitted to his 3-4-3 system, but capable of changing it on the fly. 3 changes at halftime and they overcome a 2 goal deficit to beat Miami 3-2. But it's more about Tata Martino. They set out to win multiple trophies this year and haven't done so with US Open cup, Concacaf Champions Cup and now Leagues Cup.
For more information about MLS, go to the league's official website: http://www.MLSsoccer.com
#mls #highlights #mlsseasonpass #soccer #leaguescup #columbuscrew #intermiami
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
Major League Soccer Stories from August 15, 2024
- Charlotte FC Acquires Attacking Midfielder Pep Biel on Loan from Olympiacos - Charlotte FC
- Pep Biel: An Analysis of Charlotte FC's New Attacking Midfielder - Charlotte FC
- MLS Clubs Declare Roster Construction Models for 2024 Season - Chicago Fire FC
- D.C. United Announce Friendly against Asante Kotoko SC on October 12 - D.C. United
- Charlotte FC Acquires $400,000 General Allocation Money from LA Galaxy - Charlotte FC
- LA Galaxy Sign Midfielder Marco Reus - LA Galaxy
- Real Salt Lake Waives DF Bryan Oviedo - Real Salt Lake
- Minnesota United Signs Midfielder Joaquín Pereyra as Designated Player - Minnesota United FC
- New York City FC Host Sixth Annual Local Ford Classic - New York City FC
- FC Cincinnati Acquire American Forward Nicholas 'Niko' Gioacchini on Loan from Serie A Club Como 1907 - FC Cincinnati
- FC Cincinnati Strike Deadline Deal; Welcome Nicholas 'Niko' Gioacchini, a Striker with Proven MLS Track Record, for Stretch Run - FC Cincinnati
- New York Red Bulls Add Uruguayan International Felipe Carballo from Gremio on Loan - New York Red Bulls
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Columbus Crew SC Stories
- Columbus Crew Edge Inter Miami CF, 3-2
- Columbus Crew Blanks Sporting KC, 4-0
- Columbus Crew Acquire Andrés Herrera Via Loan from River Plate
- Crew Host Fans for Manchester City, Chelsea Open Training Sessions at Lower.com Field
- Columbus Crew Acquire Defender DeJuan Jones from New England Revolution in Exchange for Defender Will Sands, $600,000 in General Allocation Money