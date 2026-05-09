MLS Inter Miami CF

Rodrigo De Paul Assists Himself Using the Wall for the Free Kick Goal!!

Published on May 9, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Inter Miami CF YouTube Video


#intermiami

Check out the Inter Miami CF Statistics

Share: Facebook | Twitter/X | LinkedIn | Reddit | Email



Major League Soccer Stories from May 9, 2026


The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

OurSports Central