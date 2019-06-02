River Cats crush four home runs in win over Aviators

West Sacramento, CA - Despite quickly trailing 3-0 in the first inning, the Sacramento River Cats (28-28) fought back with four home runs on the night to earn a 7-5 victory over the Las Vegas Aviators (31-26).

Center fielder Mike Gerber got the home run ball rolling with a solo shot to lead off the bottom of the first, followed by infielder Levi Michael's sixth of the year in the third. But the River Cats wouldn't grab the lead from Las Vegas until shortstop Abiatal Avelino and left fielder Austin Slater each clubbed two-run homers in the fifth.

The Sacramento bullpen continued their dominance, tossing three and two-thirds scoreless innings featuring eight strikeouts to preserve the win. River Cats' relievers have now pitched 13.2 consecutive innings without allowing a run.

Lefty Ty Blach (2-2, 5.96) will be on the bump looking to give his club a series victory as they conclude this five-game set with Las Vegas, who are sending right-hander Paul Blackburn (5-1, 4.30) to the mound on Sunday afternoon. First pitch is set for 1:05 p.m. (PT). Catch all of the action live online at rivercats.com, on the MiLB First Pitch app, or on Money 105.5 FM.

Additional Notes

- Gerber's 12th home run of the season ties him with fellow outfielder Mike Yastrzemski for the team lead, but among active players he leads by two over Austin Slater.

- Amazingly, left-handed reliever Sam Selman continues to increase his already impressive strikeout percentage with five more punch outs on Saturday night while facing seven batters. He entered the night with the highest mark (42.9%) in all of Triple-A among pitchers who have pitched at least 20 innings, and managed to raise it to 45.2%.

