Chupacabras Settle for Series Spilt with Demonios

June 2, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Round Rock Express News Release





ROUND ROCK, Texas - The Round Rock Chupacabras (34-23) fell to the Demonios de Des Moines (34-24) by a final score of 9-5 to split their opening series on Sunday afternoon at Dell Diamond. The Demonios launched a total of six home runs, the most an opponent has collected against the Chupacabras since 2008.

Round Rock RHP Cy Sneed (3-6, 4.76) suffered the loss after allowing six runs on eight hits in a 5.0 inning start. On the winning side, rehabbing Chicago Cubs RHP Pedro Strop (1-0, 0.00) struck out one Chupacabras batter in a 1.0 inning relief appearance.

The Chupacabras started strong as LF Yordan Alvarez blasted no-doubt opposite field home run to put Round Rock on the board in the first. The next inning, CF Drew Ferguson and 1B Taylor Jones each tallied base hits prior to advancing to home and third respectively thanks to a 3B Nick Tanielu double. The next at-bat, 2B Anibal Sierra scored Jones with a sacrifice fly that also sent Tanielu to third. Chupacabras leadoff batter RF Josh Rojas then singled home Tanielu to extend the lead to 4-0.

However, in the fourth, the Demonios de Des Moines fired back with a pair of longballs courtesy of 3B Phillip Evans and DH Jacob Hannemann. In the home half, Chupacabras 2B Anibal Sierra sent a solo shot into the left field berm to keep Round Rock on top 5-2.

The Demonios flipped a switch in the latter half of the game, driving in six runs, four of which came via home runs. SS Luis Vazquez led off the fifth inning with a triple that was plated when RF Mark Zagunis grounded out to third. Before the inning was over, LF Carlos Gonzalez hit a solo blast that brought the visitors within 5-4.

The next inning, Demonios 1B Robel Garcia tacked on yet another solo shot prior to a Trent Giambrone two-run blast that sent in C Taylor Davis, who had reached base via a single. In the seventh, Evans added one more longball, the Demonios sixth of the night, to increase the lead to 8-5.

After a league-wide offday on Monday, the Chupacabras transform back to the Express as they hit the west coast to meet the Las Vegas Aviators (Oakland Athletics affiliate). Express RHP Brandon Bielak (0-0, 4.50) is slated to start opposite Aviators RHP Tanner Anderson (4-4, 5.72). First pitch at Las Vegas Ballpark is set for 9:05 p.m.

For more information on the Express, visit RRExpress.com or call (512) 255-2255. Keep up with the Express on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter, and join the conversation during our historic 20th season using #20STROng.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from June 2, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.