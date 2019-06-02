Five-Run Fourth Inning Propels Missions to Series Split

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Missions bounced back from their loss Saturday night with a convincing 8-3 victory over the Omaha Storm Chasers Sunday afternoon to salvage a series split.

Trailing 2-0 after the top of the first inning, the Missions cut the lead in half in the second and roared in front with a five-run fourth inning. San Antonio would not relinquish its lead.

Cory Spangenberg got the five-run frame started with a base hit to center field. Two batters later with the bases loaded, Troy Stokes Jr. scorched a two-run double over the head of left fielder Elier Hernandez. Jake Hager followed that up with a two-run double of his own down the left field line.

San Antonio added to its lead in the fifth as Nate Orf doubled, swiped third base, and came around to score on a throwing error from Omaha catcher, Xavier Hernandez. The error was one of four committed by the Storm Chasers, which matched a season-high for the ball club. Orf scored three runs on the day, which were a season-high for the right fielder.

Thomas Jankins settled down after yielding a pair of runs in the first inning as he closed out his performance with four shutout frames to improve to 4-2 on the season. Jankins has allowed three earned runs or fewer in each of his last five starts.

The Missions have the day off Monday before heading to Salt Lake Tuesday for a three-game series with the Bees at Smith's Ballpark. The Missions have not announced their starting pitcher while Salt Lake will send left-hander Patrick Sandoval to the mound. First pitch is scheduled for 8:05 p.m.

Post-Game Notes

* With the win, San Antonio improves to 36-22 on the season.

* Travis Shaw went 0-for-2 with a run, a walk, and a strikeout in his final rehab appearance with the Missions

* With a 3-for-5 performance, Cory Spangenberg is now batting .421 (24-for-57) with 12 runs and 8 RBI since being designated for assignment on May 18.

