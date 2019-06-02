Cowart Leads Bees to 11 Inning Victory

Jarrett Parker drew a bases loaded walk in the top of the 11th inning to give the Salt Lake Bees a 5-4 win over the Fresno Grizzlies on Saturday night. After Fresno tied the game at 3-3 with an unearned run in the eighth, the Bees regained the lead in the tenth inning on an RBI single by Kaleb Cowart.

Fresno tied it up in the bottom of the inning and had the bases loaded with one out, but Parker Bridwell fanned Carter Kieboom and got Yadiel Hernandez to fly out to keep it tied and send the game to the eleventh. With Brennon Lund starting the inning at second base, Roberto Pena walked and both runner advanced on a ground out. Taylor Ward was intentionally walked and with two out, Parker took a high fastball for ball four to force in the go ahead run.

In the bottom of the eleventh against Salt Lake reliever Taylor Cole, Jacob Wilson singled to move the courtesy runner Hernandez to third base, but Cole struck out the next two batters and then got Matt Reynolds to ground out to end the game and record his third save of the season. Bridwell (2-3) got the win, as he went four innings and allowed two unearned runs on four hits with five strikeouts and one walk. Starting pitcher Dillon Peters went six innings and gave up just two runs on four hits with six strikeouts and one walk. Cowart led the Bees with two hits and two runs batted in, while Ward belted his eleventh home run of the season in the first inning.

