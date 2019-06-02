Game Notes: San Antonio Missions vs. Omaha Storm Chasers

San Antonio Missions (35-22) vs. Omaha Storm Chasers (27-30)

Game #58/Home Game #29

Sunday, June 2, 2:05 p.m.

Wolff Stadium

MiLB.tv / KONO 860 AM

RHP Thomas Jankins (3-2, 4.03) vs. RHP Kyle Zimmer (1-2, 6.26)

Good Quality: Today's starter for the Missions, Thomas Jankins, has made four straight quality starts. It is the longest such streak for a Missions pitcher this season and the longest of his career. He made three straight quality starts twice in 2018 with Double-A Biloxi, once from June 13-30 and once from July 31-August 12.

Hit Trio: Mauricio Dubon tallied three more hits last night and now has a team-leading 14 multi-hit games. He now has 35 games in his career with at least three hits.

Clean Baseball: The Missions have not committed an error in each of their last two games. Today they look to match their season-long errorless streak of three games, which they accomplished from April 13-15.

It Never Stops: With yesterday's two transactions and today's move the Missions have now surpassed the century mark for roster moves this season with 104. Pitcher Taylor Williams was recalled by Milwaukee and pitcher Jon Olczak was transferred from Rocky Mountain to San Antonio yesterday and pitcher Jacob Barnes was recalled by Milwaukee and catcher Skyler Ewing was transferred from Rocky Mountain to San Antonio today. The Missions had just 64 transactions in 2018 and just 22 through May of last year.

WHAT THEY'RE SAYING

San Antonio Missions Baseball (@missionsmilb)

"You're telling me you haven't voted yet?!" "Well what are you waiting for? Go online and vote for your favorite Missions players today for the 2019 Triple-A All Star Game!" milb.com/ballot

Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers)

RHP Jacob Barnes and RHP Taylor Williams have been recalled from Triple-A San Antonio. RHP Jhoulys Chacín (lower back strain) has been placed on the 10-day injured list and C Jacob Nottingham has been optioned to San Antonio.

RECENT TRANSACTIONS

RHP Taylor Williams recalled by Milwaukee

RHP Jacob Barnes recalled by Milwaukee

C Skyler Ewing transferred to San Antonio from Rocky Mountain

RHP Jon Olczak transferred to San Antonio from Rocky Mountain

