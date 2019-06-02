Baby Cakes Rally in Eighth, Top Sounds

NASHVILLE - The New Orleans Baby Cakes scored three runs in the eighth inning leading to a 7-4 win over the Nashville Sounds in front of 6,707 fans at First Tennessee Park Sunday afternoon. The Sounds went 5-8 on the longest homestand of the season.

Nashville's three-run bottom of the seventh staked them to a 4-3 lead. Trailing 3-1 entering the frame, the first five batters reached against New Orleans reliever Mike Kickham. Chase d'Arnaud doubled, Adam Moore walked and Tyler Depreta-Johnson doubled down the right field line to trim the deficit to 3-2.

With runners at the corners, Zack Granite dropped in a bunt single to even the game at 3-3. Carlos Tocci followed with a go-ahead RBI single up the middle to give the Sounds a 4-3 lead.

Nashville starter Seth Maness did his part with his third quality start of the season. He limited the Baby Cakes to three runs over six innings. Taylor Guerrieri was the first reliever out of bullpen and put up a zero in the top of the seventh.

The lead didn't last, however, as New Orleans came right back with three runs in the eighth to take the lead for good. Three straight reached against Jacob Lemoine as Isan Diaz, Yadiel Rivera and Lewis Brinson picked up hits. Brinson's RBI single evened the game at 4-4 and Gabriel Guerrero's two-run single to right-center gave the Baby Cakes a 6-4.

The Sounds went six up and six down against New Orleans reliever Kyle Keller in the eighth and ninth innings.

Granite, Tocci and Tyler Pill had multi-hit games for Nashville.

The Sounds will enjoy a league-wide off day Monday before traveling to Reno to begin a three-game series with the Aces on Tuesday. Left-hander Wes Benjamin (1-5, 7.63) starts for the Sounds against right-hander Braden Shipley (1-2, 9.23) for the Aces. First pitch is scheduled for 9:05 CST.

Post-Game Notes

With today's 7-4 loss, the Sounds are now 22-35 on the season.

Today's attendance of 6,707 boosted the 13-day homestand total to 110,239.

Nashville starter Seth Maness turned in his second straight quality start and his third overall. His final line was 6.0 IP, 8 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 0 BB, 2 K.

Tyler Depreta-Johnson's RBI double in the seventh was his first career Triple-A hit.

