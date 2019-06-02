Aviators Host Round Rock & San Antonio (June 4-10)

LAS VEGAS: The Las Vegas Aviators® professional baseball team of the Pacific Coast League (PCL), Triple-A affiliate of the Oakland Athletics, will open a seven-game homestand against the Round Rock Express, Triple-A affiliate of the Houston Astros, on Tuesday, June 4 at Las Vegas Ballpark®.

The three-game series against the Express will conclude on Thursday, June 6 (all games at 7:05 p.m.). The Aviators will then host the San Antonio Missions, Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers, in a four-game series from Friday-Monday, June 7-10. All games will begin at 7:05 p.m. except for Sunday, June 9 matinee at 12:05 p.m.. Las Vegas is also playing a stretch of 14 straight games against the American Conference from June 4-18.

Aviators, 31-26, are currently on a nine-game road trip in Northern Nevada and Northern California against the Sacramento River Cats, Triple-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants. The trip will conclude on Sunday afternoon, June 2 and the next scheduled off day for the PCL is Monday, June 3.

The Aviators organization have the proud distinction of being the longest enduring franchise in the history of professional sports in the state of Nevada. The franchise is playing in their 37th season in the Silver State as a member of the PCL.

LAS VEGAS AVIATORS LEAD TRIPLE-A BASEBALL IN HOME ATTENDANCE:

The Aviators lead Triple-A baseball (30 teams: 16 in PCL; 14 in International League) in total home attendance (268,308) and average (9,582 in 28 dates).

The Lehigh Valley IronPigs, Triple-A affiliate of the Philadelphia Phillies, lead the IL in total home attendance (227,730 - 8,133 average in 28 dates) and Charlotte Knights, Triple-A affiliate of the Chicago White Sox, lead the IL in home average (8,349 in 25 dates, 208,719 total).

2019 LAS VEGAS BALLPARK ATTENDANCE: In 28 dates, Las Vegas total is 268,308 for an average of 9,582 (22 sellouts). The season-high sellout crowd was 12,111 vs. Tacoma on May 14 (Smokers Strike Out 16th Annual School Day Game). The Las Vegas franchise has reached the 300,000 plateau in "home" attendance in all 36 seasons (1983-2018). The all-time attendance total now stands at 12,269,319.

In 36 seasons at Cashman Field (1983-2018), the attendance total was 12,001,011.

LARGEST SINGLE SEASON HOME ATTENDANCE:

1992 387,815 72 dates 5,386 average

1993 386,310 71 dates 5,441 average

2008 374,780 71 dates 5,279 average

2007 371,676 72 dates 5,162 average

*1983 365,848 75 dates 4,878 average

2006 365,659 72 dates 5,079 average

*inaugural season

The following is the schedule and promotions for the seven-game homestand from June 4-10:

Tuesday, June 4: Los Reyes de Plata (Silver Kings)+ vs. Round Rock Chupacabras

Wednesday, June 5: Wag Your Tail Wednesdays / Bark on the Berm** vs. Round Rock

Thursday, June 6: $2 Beer Night, Proper identification is required, vs. Round Rock

Friday, June 7: *Aviators T-Shirt Night, presented by Laborers Local 872, vs. San Antonio

Saturday, June 8: *Aviators Kid Sized Baseball Gloves vs. San Antonio

Sunday, June 9: Sunday Family Day / MiLB Cover Your Bases Sun Safety Awareness Game in conjunction with MiLB and American Cancer Society vs. San Antonio (1,000 packets of sunscreen for fans!)

Monday, June 10 vs. San Antonio (homestand finale)

*first 2,500 fans through the gates **YurView Cox Channel 14 (HD 1014)

+MiLB Es Divertido Ser Un Fan - "It's Fun To Be A Fan Campaign!" The Aviators will transform to the Las Vegas Reyes de Plata ("Silver Kings") eight times during the 2019 season at the Las Vegas Ballpark. The remaining dates are: Tuesday, June 4, July 2, July 23, July 30, August 20.

Minor League Baseball announced on Feb. 18, 2019 the second annual Copa de la Diversión® (Fun Cup™) event series taking place during the 2019 season. MiLB, on July 24, 2017, launched Es Divertido Ser Un Fan, a new multi-cultural fan engagement platform aimed at specifically connecting with Hispanic/Latino baseball fans in 160 markets throughout the U.S. and Canada. The program debuted in August 2017 in select MiLB markets, including Las Vegas, Charlotte, North Carolina; Kane County, Illinois; and Visalia, California, with national expansion implemented in the 2018 season!

The Las Vegas Reyes de Plata will take the field celebrating the city and state's pioneering history at the forefront of the precious metal mining business that continues to define the Silver State today.

Round Rock's roster features three of the top 10 prospects in the Astros organization, according to Baseball America: top prospect, right-handed pitcher Forrest Whitley ; outfielder Kyle Tucker (No. 2) and first baseman Yordan Alvarez (No. 3).

San Antonio's roster features three of the top 10 prospects in the Brewers organization, according to Baseball America: right-handed pitcher Zack Brown (No. 5); shortstop Mauricio Dubon (No. 6) and third baseman Lucas Erceg (No. 8).

In addition, first baseman Jake Hager from Sierra Vista High School in Las Vegas, has appeared in 42 games for the Missions and is batting .248 (4 HR, 15 RBI). As a senior at Sierra Vista, he was the 2011 Nevada Gatorade Player of the Year (.547, 11 HR, 57 RBI). Hager, who resides in Henderson, Nev., was selected in the first round (32nd overall) by Tampa Bay in the June 2011 First-Year Player Draft.

Following the homestand, the PCL has a scheduled off day on Tuesday, June 11. The Aviators will then embark on a seven-game all-Tennessee road trip beginning on Wednesday, June 12 at Nashville against the Sounds, Triple-A affiliate of the Texas Rangers. The three-game series will conclude on Friday, June 14. Las Vegas will conclude the trip and travel to Memphis to face the Redbirds, Triple-A affiliate of the St. Louis Cardinals, in a four-game series from Saturday-Tuesday, June 15-18.

The Aviators will broadcast all games on Lotus Broadcasting on NBC Sports Radio AM 920 'THE GAME', which will carry live all 140 regular season games. Also, all games will be available on the Aviators website (Major League Baseball Advanced Media, MLBAM) at www.aviatorslv.com. Russ Langer, the 10-time Nevada Sportscaster of the Year by the National Sportscasters and Sportswriters Association (NSSA), is in his 20th season behind the microphone calling Aviators baseball.

All Aviators games (home & away) will also be broadcast on MiLB.TV via aviatorslv.com.

Tickets for all Aviators home games can be purchased at Las Vegas Ballpark Box Office.

Box Office Hours:

NON-GAME DAYS:

Monday-Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sunday is closed

GAME DAYS:

Monday-Saturday from 10 a.m. to end of game

Sunday day games (April - June) from 10 a.m. to end of game

Sunday night games (June - September) from noon to end of game

NOTE: Las Vegas Ballpark will call is located off Pavilion Center Drive near the main entrance to the ballpark, Will call is open 1.5 hours before the game and closed at the end of the game.

Tickets can also be purchased through Ticketmaster (1-800-745-3000, www.ticketmaster.com).

The Aviators will be offering a military and first responders discount through the team's partnership with GovX (www.govx.com) - - $5.00 off tickets through the website.

The individual game tickets for the 70-game home season are subject to dynamic pricing.

The pricing classifications are subject to change:

Home Plate Box ($35-$45)

Dugout Prime ($29-$39)

Dugout Box ($22-$32)

Outfield Prime ($18-$28)

Outfield Box ($15-$25)

4 Topps Corners ($50-$60)

Home Run Porch ($50-$60)

Social/Berm ($12-$22)

2019 Group Tickets are on sale and the phone number is (702) 943-7200.

Official licensed Aviators team merchandise is available at the Las Vegas Ballpark TEAM STORE and on the "Team Shop" section of the website.

