5-Run 4th Spurs San Antonio to 8-3 Win
June 2, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Omaha Storm Chasers News Release
Omaha first baseman Samir Duenez drove in runs in the opening frame, however San Antonio center fielder Cory Spangenberg and first baseman David Freitas combined for five hits and drove in three runs in the Missions' 8-3 triumph over the Storm Chasers on Sunday afternoon at Wolff Stadium.
Duenez gave Omaha the early two-run advantage thanks to his opposite-field first-inning single to left. After the Missions cut the margin in half on an RBI groundout in the second, San Antonio spurred ahead with their big fourth frame. Spangenberg slapped a game-tying RBI single up the middle prior to a pair of two-run doubles from LF Troy Stokes Jr. and 2B Jake Hager made it 6-2.
The Missions would extend their lead to five by taking advantage of a Storm Chasers error in the following frame before Freitas brought in his second score of the contest with a seventh-inning RBI single. Omaha RF Bubba Starling capped the game's scoring with an RBI triple in the eighth.
Spangenberg (3-4, 2 R, RBI), Freitas (2-3, R, 2 RBI) and RF Nate Orf (2-3, 3 R, 2B) each recorded a multi-hit effort for San Antonio. All nine Storm Chasers batters recorded at least one hit, with Starling (2-4, 3B, RBI) and LF Elier Hernandez (2-4) tallying two knocks apiece.
San Antonio starter Thomas Jankins (5.0 IP, 8 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 3 K) earned the victory to improve to 4-2. Omaha righty Zach Lovvorn (2.0 IP, 3 H, 5 R, 4 ER, 2 BB, K), meanwhile, suffered the defeat after Kyle Zimmer (2.0 IP, H, R, 0 ER, K) yielded an unearned run on one hit over the first two innings.
Following a Monday off day, Omaha returns to Werner Park to start a seven-game homestand featuring the Albuquerque Isotopes and El Paso Chihuahuas on Tuesday evening. First pitch for Tuesday series opener versus the Isotopes is scheduled for 7:05pm CT, with LHP Foster Griffin (5-2, 4.97) anticipated to start for the Storm Chasers, with Albuquerque expected to give the nod to RHP Peter Lambert (2-2, 5.07).
Tickets for that game and all remaining Storm Chasers home contests can be purchased online at www.omahastormchasers.com, or by calling the Werner Park Ticket Office from noon until 6:00 p.m. Monday through Friday at (402) 738-5100.
