Dodgers Finish Sweep of Redbirds with 8-2 Win

Memphis, Tenn. - Edwin Rios homered twice and collected five RBI as the Oklahoma City Dodgers defeated the Memphis Redbirds, 8-2, Sunday afternoon at AutoZone Park to complete their first road series sweep since 2016.

Sunday's win extended the Dodgers' current winning streak to a season-best five games as they also scored six or more runs in a game for the fifth straight time.

The series sweep was their first in a series of more than three games since April 25-29, 2018 when they swept a five-game home series against Iowa. Oklahoma City's last road series sweep was Sept. 2-5, 2016 at Omaha (four games) and the team's only other series sweep at AutoZone Park came June 30-July 3, 2015.

Five of the Dodgers' eight runs Sunday scored via home run as Oklahoma City (22-34) tallied three homers in the game for their second straight multi-homer game and fourth in the last five games.

RÃ-os put the Dodgers on the scoreboard first, leading off the second inning by hitting the first pitch he saw out to right-center field for his seventh homer of the season and a 1-0 Dodgers lead. Oklahoma City has now scored first in their last five games.

Drew Jackson followed with a double, advanced to third base on a groundout by Josh Thole and scored when Errol Robinson lined a single into left field for a 2-0 Dodgers advantage.

Zach Reks pushed the Dodgers' lead to 3-0 when he led off the third inning with a homer on the first pitch out to right-center field. The homer was Reks' third of the season with Oklahoma City.

Cameron Perkins followed with his team-leading 16th double of the season and advanced to third base on a groundout by Shane Peterson. RÃ-os then picked up his second RBI in as many innings, bringing home Perkins with a sacrifice fly out to center field for a 4-0 Oklahoma City advantage.

The Redbirds got on the board in the bottom of the fourth inning. Tommy Edman led off with a double, then later scored on a RBI double by Rangel Ravelo to cut the Dodgers' lead to 4-1.

RÃ-os extended the Dodgers' lead by three more runs on one swing in the fifth inning. After Reks led off with a walk and Peterson hit a one-out single, RÃ-os sent a fly ball to right field for a three-run homer - his second home run of the game - for a 7-1 lead.

The multi-homer outing was the first of the season for RÃ-os, who collected a season-high five RBI. He reached the five-RBI mark for the first time since June 10, 2018 with Oklahoma City at Fresno.

A sacrifice fly by Connor Joe in the top of the sixth inning pushed the Dodgers' lead to seven runs.

The Redbirds (23-35) added a run on a RBI groundout by Adolis Garcia to cut OKC's lead to 8-2 in the bottom of the sixth inning, but the Redbirds would go on to their 12th straight defeat.

Dodgers starting pitcher Dennis Santana (1-4) pitched a season-high 6.0 innings as he picked up his first win of 2019. He allowed two runs and five hits with one walk and four strikeouts.

Dodgers relievers Kevin Quackenbush, Josh Sborz and Jaime Schultz combined to hold the Redbirds scoreless and to one hit over the final three frames.

Memphis starting pitcher Alex Reyes (1-1) was charged with the loss, allowing seven runs on seven hits over 4.2 innings with three walks and four strikeouts.

In addition to completing their four-game series in Memphis Sunday, the Dodgers wrapped up their longest road trip of the season, finishing with a 7-7 record on the 14-game trip.

After a league-wide day off Monday, the Dodgers open a seven-game homestand at 7:05 p.m. Tuesday with a game against the Sacramento River Cats at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark.

