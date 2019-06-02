Negron and Brugman Homer, Cloyd Strikes out Nine in Rainiers Loss to El Paso
June 2, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Tacoma Rainiers News Release
El Paso, TX - Kristopher Negron Jaycob Brugman each had a multi-hit day that included a home run, but the Tacoma Rainiers dropped their second-straight game to the El Paso Chihuahuas in Sunday's finale at Southwest University Park, 5-3.
Tacoma (29-29) right-hander Tyler Cloyd struck out nine Chihuahuas (36-21) across four innings, allowing five runs on seven hits and a pair of walks. Negron gave Cloyd some support with his solo blast in the top of the fifth inning, cutting the deficit, 2-1.
Negron finished 2-for-4 in the defeat, improving his average to .298 with hits in 15 of his last 17 contests dating back to May 16.
The Rainiers bullpen combined for four scoreless innings, starting with a pair of shutout frames from David McKay, who made his first appearance since being optioned from Seattle on May 31. Rehabbing Gerson Bautista and righty Ryan Garton each pitched perfect innings, with Garton striking out a pair.
In the ninth, Brugman hit his second home run in as many games with the Rainiers, a solo home run to get Tacoma within two.
After a day off on Monday, the Rainiers will return to Cheney Stadium for the start of a seven-game homestand against the Memphis Redbirds and Nashville Sounds. Southpaw Anthony Misiewicz (2-1, 4.42) will start Tuesday's three-game series opener against the Redbirds at 6:05 p.m. PDT. Mike Curto will have full coverage of on South Sound Talk 850 with audio streaming available on the Tacoma Rainiers TuneIn Radio Network.
Images from this story
|
Kristopher Negron of the Tacoma Rainiers
(Jeff Halstead)
