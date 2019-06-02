Negron and Brugman Homer, Cloyd Strikes out Nine in Rainiers Loss to El Paso

June 2, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Tacoma Rainiers News Release





El Paso, TX - Kristopher Negron Jaycob Brugman each had a multi-hit day that included a home run, but the Tacoma Rainiers dropped their second-straight game to the El Paso Chihuahuas in Sunday's finale at Southwest University Park, 5-3.

Tacoma (29-29) right-hander Tyler Cloyd struck out nine Chihuahuas (36-21) across four innings, allowing five runs on seven hits and a pair of walks. Negron gave Cloyd some support with his solo blast in the top of the fifth inning, cutting the deficit, 2-1.

Negron finished 2-for-4 in the defeat, improving his average to .298 with hits in 15 of his last 17 contests dating back to May 16.

The Rainiers bullpen combined for four scoreless innings, starting with a pair of shutout frames from David McKay, who made his first appearance since being optioned from Seattle on May 31. Rehabbing Gerson Bautista and righty Ryan Garton each pitched perfect innings, with Garton striking out a pair.

In the ninth, Brugman hit his second home run in as many games with the Rainiers, a solo home run to get Tacoma within two.

After a day off on Monday, the Rainiers will return to Cheney Stadium for the start of a seven-game homestand against the Memphis Redbirds and Nashville Sounds. Southpaw Anthony Misiewicz (2-1, 4.42) will start Tuesday's three-game series opener against the Redbirds at 6:05 p.m. PDT. Mike Curto will have full coverage of on South Sound Talk 850 with audio streaming available on the Tacoma Rainiers TuneIn Radio Network.

All tickets, group outings, and suites packages for the 2019 season are available for purchase in person at the Cheney Stadium Box Office, online at TacomaRainiers.com and WeRTacoma.com, or over the phone at (253) 752-7707. The most up-to-date news and notes about the Rainiers throughout the season can be found by following the Rainiers on Twitter (@RainiersLand), Instagram (tacomarainiers) or liking the team on Facebook.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from June 2, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.