Redbirds Fall in Finale to Dodgers

June 2, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Memphis Redbirds News Release





MEMPHIS, Tennessee - The Oklahoma City Dodgers (Dodgers) jumped on the Memphis Redbirds early and picked up an 8-2 win in the series finale Sunday afternoon at AutoZone Park.

Rangel Ravelo was 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI, and Tommy Edman went 2-for-4 with a double and scored both of Memphis' runs. John Nogowski added a pinch-hit double of his own.

Edman has 15 multi-hit games this season, which leads the team.

Alex Reyes started for Memphis (23-35) and allowed seven runs on seven hits in 4.2 innings. He struck out four and walked three, and he allowed three home runs.

Tommy Layne, Evan Kruczysnki, and Chris Beck followed Reyes and surrendered one run.

Edwin Rios drove in five runs for the Dodgers (22-34).

Memphis has lost 12-straight games.

After an off-day tomorrow, the Redbirds hit the road for three games at Tacoma and four at Reno. Memphis' next home game is Wednesday, June 12.

Upcoming Games of Note at AutoZone Park

Wednesday, June 12 at 6:35: Woof Wednesday presented by Invisible Fence Brand of Memphis with dogs able to come to the stadium along with their parents

Thursday, June 13 at 7:05: Throwback Thursday presented by Polk's Meat Products featuring the Redbirds suiting up as the Memphis Chicks and throwback concession pricing of $2 beers and $1 Polk's hot dogs

Friday, June 14 at 7:05: All-You-Can-Eat Night specialty ticket presented by Dave & Buster's featuring an all-you-can-eat breakfast buffet and a free $15 Dave & Buster's Power Card available at www.memphisredbirds.com/allyoucaneat; Papa John's Friday Family Pack specialty ticket with four Field Box tickets including four free hot dogs, four free sodas, and one bottomless popcorn at the game, plus two coupons for a large Papa John's pizza, available at www.memphisredbirds.com/fridayfamilypack

Saturday, June 15 at 6:35: Terminix Saturday Fireworks Show after the game

Sunday, June 16 at 2:05: Father's Day hamburger/hot dog buffet specialty ticket available at www.memphisredbirds.com/fathersday; kids and dads run the bases after the game; Prairie Farms Ice Cream Sunday (free ice cream for kids upon entering); pregame player autographs presented by Allegiant Air

For more information on the 2019 season, visit www.memphisredbirds.com.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from June 2, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.