Salt Lake nabs 5-4 win in 11 over Fresno Saturday night
June 2, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Fresno Grizzlies News Release
Fresno, California - The Salt Lake Bees (26-29) buzzed past the Fresno Grizzlies (27-29) 5-4 in extras from Chukchansi Park. In a back-and-forth contest, the Bees landed the final blow with a bases-loaded walk to Jarrett Parker from Jordan Mills (0-2, loss) in the 11th. Former Fresno State Bulldog Taylor Ward homered in the first, his second in as many nights while Kaleb Cowart drove in a pair on two hits, one being a triple.
Fresno mustered nine hits with seven starters notching at least one. Collin Cowgill and Matt Reynolds supplied two hits apiece with Cowgill recording the tying run in the eighth frame. Carter Kieboom added two RBI, a sacrifice fly and single. Wilmer Difo was the recipient of the other RBI, a single in the 10th. Derek Self and Dakota Bacus combined for five shutout relief frames, punching out six.
Parker Bridwell (2-3) earned the victory after four innings out of the bullpen. The right hander fanned five. He would exit the game to Taylor Cole, who closed the door on the Grizzlies with two strikeouts. It was Cole's third save of the year.
Top Performers: Fresno Grizzlies (Washington Nationals)
- LF Collin Cowgill (2-4, RBI, R)
- DH Matt Reynolds (2-5, 2B, R)
- CF Andrew Stevenson (1-3, 2B, R, 2 BB)
- 2B Carter Kieboom (1-4, 2 RBI)
Top Performers: Salt Lake Bees (Los Angeles Angels)
- RF Kaleb Cowart (2-6, 3B, 2 RBI)
- 3B Taylor Ward (1-4, HR, RBI, R, 2 BB, SB)
- 2B Ty Kelly (1-2, RBI, 2 BB)
Tomorrow's Matchup
DAY DATE OPPONENT PROBABLE PITCHERS TIME (PT) RADIO/TV
Sunday June 2 Salt Lake Bees (Home) RHP Logan Ondrusek (Fresno) vs. RHP Nick Tropeano (Salt Lake) 1:05 p.m. KRDU 1130 AM / MiLB.TV
ON THAT FRES-NOTE: The Grizzlies fell to 5-4 in extra innings (3-3 at home), 8-11 in one-run contests (6-5 at Chukchansi Park) and dropped their sixth series of the season.
