Strong Start by Enns Lifts Chihuahuas
June 2, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - El Paso Chihuahuas News Release
The El Paso Chihuahuas beat Tacoma 5-3 Sunday night to win their second straight game over the Rainiers. The Chihuahuas won two of the five games against Tacoma in the five-game homestand.
Dietrich Enns picked up his team-leading seventh win of the season, pitching five innings and allowing one run. Enns has allowed only two runs in 10.1 innings over his last two starts. Paco Rodriguez and Robert Stock each threw a scoreless inning out of the Chihuahuas bullpen late in the game.
Andres Munoz got his first Triple-A save in the win. Peter Van Gansen and A.J. Kennedy both homered for El Paso, moving the Chihuahuas' Minor League Baseball-leading total to 122.
The Chihuahuas do not play on Monday.
Box Score: https://www.milb.com/gameday/rainiers-vs-chihuahuas/2019/06/02/579445#game_state=live,game_tab=,game=579445
Team Records: Tacoma (29-29), El Paso (36-21)
Next Game: Tuesday, 6:08 pm at Principal Park. El Paso LHP Kyle McGrath (2-1, 5.64) vs. Iowa RHP Matt Swarmer (4-5, 4.82). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.
