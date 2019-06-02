Iowa Punches Six Homers in 8-5 Victory

ROUND ROCK, TX - The Iowa Cubs (34-24) launched six home runs to sink the Round Rock Express (34-23) 8-5, Sunday at Dell Diamond. The I-Cubs finish the road trip with an 8-5 record.

Round Rock got to Iowa starter Colin Rea quickly as it built a 4-0 lead after two on a home run from Yordan Alvarez in the first, and a four-hit, three-run second.

Iowa swiftly cut the lead in half as Phillip Evans and Jacob Hannemann both smashed solo shots in the fourth.

Anibal Sierra kept the Round Rock lead well intact with a solo home run in the fourth, but that would be the last mark the Express would put on the board.

Iowa scored six unanswered runs between the fifth and seventh frames with five of them scoring on the long ball. Carlos Gonzalez logged his first hit as an I-Cub with a towering 440-foot shot to center field in the fifth. Robel Garcia and Trent Giambrone got in on the action with home runs in the sixth, before Evans punched his second homer of the game and Iowa's sixth of the contest in the seventh.

After a shaky start for Rea (4.0 IP, 8H, 5ER, 3BB, 5K), Iowa's bullpen came through with 5.0 shutout frames. Pedro Strop (W, 1-0), Tim Collins, Junichi Tazawa, Dakota Mekkes and Rowan Wick (S, 2) each spun a inning as the bullpen allowed just three hits, walked three and struck out four.

Postgame Notes:

- Luiz Vazquez recorded his first Triple-A hit and went 3-for-4 with one run and one triple in the contest.

- Iowa's six home runs tied a season high set on May 5 at Omaha.

- Phillip Evans became the first I-Cub to hit two home runs in a game since Victor Caratini on June 16, 2018.

- Junichi Tazawa has not allowed an earned run through 7.1 innings pitched as an I-Cub.

Iowa travels back to Des Moines to begin a seven-game homestand on Tuesday, June 4. Promotions include Dog Days on June 4, A Night OUT at the Ballpark on June 6 and the Principal Park debut of the Demonios de Des Moines on June 8. For more information or tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com.

