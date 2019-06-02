Two-Dozen Runs Lift Chihuahuas in Blowout Fashion

The El Paso Chihuahuas snapped their three-game losing streak with a 24-4 rout of the Tacoma Rainiers Saturday night at Southwest University Park. The Chihuahuas established new team records for runs, doubles (11) and margin of victory, while tying the team single-game hits record with 23.

San Diego Padres outfielder Franchy Cordero went 3-for-7 with a grand slam and five RBIs in his second MLB injury rehab game for El Paso. Francisco Mejia also homered and tied the Chihuahuas single-game runs scored record with five. The Chihuahuas scored in seven of their eight innings.

Dillon Overton picked up his first win of the season after pitching seven innings against his former team. Saturday was the second time in team history the Chihuahuas scored 20 or more runs, with the first coming 12 days ago in Albuquerque.

Team Records: Tacoma (29-28), El Paso (35-21)

Next Game: Sunday, 6:05 pm at Southwest University Park. Tacoma RHP Tyler Cloyd (1-3, 4.96) vs. El Paso LHP Dietrich Enns (6-3, 5.34). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.

