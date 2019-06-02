Bees Take Series 3-2 in Fresno

The Fresno Grizzlies rallied to score the game's last five runs to edge the Salt Lake Bees 9-8 on Sunday afternoon. A three run homer by Kaleb Cowart on his 27th birthday in the seventh inning and a two run shot by Matt Thaiss in the eighth gave the Bees an 8-4 lead going into the bottom of the eighth.

With one out in the bottom of the eighth, Salt Lake reliever Jose Rodriguez walked two straight batters before surrendering a three run homer to Raudy Read. With two outs, Taylor Gushue doubled and pinch runner Wilmer Difo scored on a single to center to tie the game. In the bottom of the ninth, Luke Bard walked the first two batters and then gave up a single to load the bases. Jake Noll followed with a single off of the warning track in center to bring home the winning run for the Grizzlies.

The comeback spoiled a solid outing by Bees starter Nick Tropeano, who went six innings and allowed four runs, two unearned, on six hits with nine strikeouts and no walks. Tropeano tied a franchise record by striking out five consecutive batters in the first, second and third innings. Jose Rojas led the Bees with three hits, including two doubles, and two runs batted in, while Ty Kelly and Mario Sanjur each added a pair of singles. The Bees committed a season high five errors in the game, including three throwing errors by Sanjur on stolen base attempts.

