Reign Top Eagles in Shootout

Samuel Helenius scored the opening goal of the night to trigger the Teddy Bear Toss and the Ontario Reign (15-7-2-1) saw their shooters go a perfect 3-for-3 in a shootout to produce a 5-4 win over the Colorado Eagles (11-9-3-1) on Saturday night at Toyota Arena.

Charles Hudon posted his fourth multi-point night against his former team for Ontario in the win with a goal and an assist, while Hayden Hodgson scored his first goal as a member of the Reign and Akil Thomas netted a goal in both the first period and the shootout. Ontario is still in second place in the Pacific Division with 33 points in the standings.

Date: December 16, 2023

Venue: Toyota Arena - Ontario, CA

1st 2nd 3rd SO Final COL 2 2 0 0 4 ONT 2 2 0 1 5

Shots PP COL 31 1/5 ONT 33 2/5

Three Stars -

1. Charles Hudon (ONT)

2. Brad Hunt (COL)

3. Akil Thomas (ONT)

W: Erik Portillo

L: Trent Minor

Next Game: Wednesday, December 20 at Abbotsford Canucks | 7:00 PM PST | Abbotsford Centre

