Hogs Earn Point in 3rd Period Comeback, Lose in OT

December 17, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release







ROSEMONT, Ill. - Two third-period goals from Jalen Luypen and Ethan Del Mastro helped the Rockford IceHogs force overtime and earn a point in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Chicago Wolves on Sunday afternoon. The Hogs finished a three-game weekend with three out of a possible six points.

With Chicago leading 2-1 entering the third, Nathan Sucese scored to extend the Wolves' lead. Less than two minutes later, Luypen netted his first professional goal to narrow Chicago's advantage. Del Mastro followed up with his own goal just over a minute-and-a-half-later to tie the game at 3-3. In overtime, Sucese scored his second of the game just 30 seconds into the extra frame to give Chicago the extra point.

The Wolves got ahead early in the first period of play with Griffin Mendel scoring his first goal of the season (2:13). Nearly three minutes later, Max Comtois doubled their lead with a backhanded pass from Vasily Ponomarev that found Comtois on the left side of the net (5:29). Rockford finished the first period outshooting the Wolves with 10 shots with multiple scoring opportunities, however they could not find the back of the net in the first 20 minutes of play.

In the second period of play, Mike Hardman found the back of the net for the second straight game (13:15). Former Wolves defenseman Austin Strand sent a pass from Rockford's end to Hardman at center ice. Hardman was able to skate past one Chicago defenseman and then beat Adam Scheel with a quick wrist shot.

With a little over 10 minutes to play in the final period, Rockford was charged with a penalty giving Chicago a 5-on-4 advantage. Nathan Sucese shot the puck past one Rockford defender in front of the net to extend the Chicago lead to two goals (9:32).

Shortly after, Rockford was on the attack when Michal Teply sent a backhanded pass to Luypen in front of the net. Luypen received the puck and shot around Scheel to put the Hogs within one while scoring his first AHL goal (11:22).

Rockford continued to contest the Wolves defense on an offensive break by Brett Seney and Boris Katchouk. Katchouk sent a pass to Seney near the net where the puck caught some air and bounced off Del Mastro into the net to tie the game at three goals a side (12:58).

After 60 minutes of regulation, the two teams entered overtime. Sucese took the puck to the high-slot and sent a quick wrister past Drew Commesso to take the extra point (0:30).

The IceHogs travel west to California to play the San Diego Gulls in two games next week. The games are scheduled for Wednesday and Friday. Puck drop on Wednesday is set for 9 p.m. CST

Wednesday, Dec. 27 at 7PM: Screw City Youth Jersey Giveaway

The IceHogs players will wear specialty Screw City jerseys and the first 1,000 kids 14 and under will receive a Screw City youth jersey that's a replica of the Screw City jerseys the IceHogs will be wearing! Screw City Night is presented by media partners WIFR, 95.3 The Bull and 104.9 The X . It's also a Wet Your Whistle Wednesday with media partner Power 106.3, where you can score a ticket and two drinks (beer, soda or water) for just $20.

Tune In LIVE on the IceHogs Broadcast Network Presented by BMO

Watch and listen to every game this season on the IceHogs Broadcast Network presented by BMO! Listen from your favorite device, at home, or on the road at IceHogs.com and on the IceHogs app and watch LIVE on AHLTV and selected games in High Definition on 19.2 Circle TV! Fans can also tune in on all of Mid-West Family's local stations including 104.9 The X, B103, 95.3 The Bull, and Rockford Greatest Hits 100.5 and featured on Rock River Current, the Stateline's premiere source for local events, news and culture.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 17, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.